Quick Take | Choosing equality

A small village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, Soundala, recently made news by declaring itself caste-free. The Gram Sabha resolved that humanity will come before caste. This is an ambitious step in a region that has a recorded history of caste-based violence. Now the spotlight is on the residents, how they practise what they promised, to transform daily behaviour, give up caste-based customs, and teach their children that all people are equal. Though caste cannot be legally erased in India, people can choose not to practise it by promoting inter-caste friendships and marriages, supporting education, and strongly opposing discrimination. If Soundala’s effort remains peaceful and voluntary, it can inspire change far beyond the village.