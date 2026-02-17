Quick Take | Faith in the feed

A sub-committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee met last week to discuss the growing trend of spreading misinformation about ‘Sikhi’ through AI tools and ways to prevent the circulation of content on social media that undermines the dignity and sanctity of the faith. The concern recalls the rigours that governed the compilation of the Adi Granth, the Guru Granth Sahib, where only compositions conforming to strict Gurmat principles were authenticated and included. The committee awaits technical experts’ reports before deciding on further action. For many younger users, conversational AI systems are increasingly becoming the first point of reference, amplifying the risk of distortion as religion confronts the challenge of algorithms mediating faith.