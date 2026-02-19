Quick Take | AI for AI Summit

For a country that regularly manages celebrity visits to the world’s largest gathering of humans, it’s a shame that citizens in the national capital had to endure agonising gridlocks because the ‘Kumbh of AI’ is in town. On Wednesday, the AI Impact Summit threw traffic out of gear along a network of roads that spread out from the central hub hosting heads of state and global businesses. Even AI workers, those expected to realise the dreams unspooled at the summit, complained they had to walk kilometres as public transport was cordoned off near the venue. The irony is that India uses AI-enabled traffic systems like real-time adaptive control, emergency vehicle prioritisation and predictive analytics. Pity they could not be used where it would have been a fitting showcase.