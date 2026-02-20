Quick Take | When justice is delayed

More than 1,50,00 cases are pending in Indian district and high courts for more than 30 years
An outlier case in Madhya Pradesh has reminded everyone of the trouble with justice arriving late. A man was arrested 45 years after a warrant was issued in his name for stealing ₹100 worth of wheat. By the time the law’s long arm got to him, Salim Sheikh was 65 years old. So much toil over such a case triggers sharp intakes of breath in a country where more than 1,50,00 cases are pending in district and high courts for more than 30 years. Perhaps it’s a shade better than the case of Birbal Bhagat, who was acquitted of murder in 2022 after having spent 26 years in a Bihar jail. It highlighted another perversion of justice—three-quarters of those behind bars in India are yet to be sentenced.

