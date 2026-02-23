Quick Take | Safety of Indians abroad

The safety of Indians in three countries came into focus on Monday. After the Mexican military killed cartel boss Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Cervantes, Latin America’s second largest economy erupted in violence, with schools, offices and airports shut and security personnel killed. The Indian mission opened a helpline for its distraught citizens. The same day, the Indian mission in Tehran asked its citizens to leave, given the heightening tensions there. Also on Monday, the National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of workers from Odisha stuck in Thailand, alleging months of unpaid wages and torture. Given the duty of care that comes with being one of the largest exporters of workers, India would do well to set up a round-the-clock information cell catering to the families of this increasingly vulnerable diaspora.