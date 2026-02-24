Quick Take | Disunity in diversity

That three chief ministers are having to voice concern over a matter that started with something as banal as an AC installation in a Delhi suburb shows the absurd levels of racism that we, the people of India, often stoop to. The racist slurs hurled by a couple at three Arunachali women stirred Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh, Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim and Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya to speak out against typecasting northeastern Indians. Even so many decades after the rights to dignity, liberty and privacy were enshrined, we witness such racially-charged abuse of our fellow citizens. To truly integrate India as a union of diverse peoples, schools in every corner of the country must highlight the best of other communities’ culture from other parts of the country.