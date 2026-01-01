Quick Take | For future Buffetts

The final day of 2025 saw a curious coincidence of numbers in the investment world. As Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after 60 years at the helm, shares of his investment firm slid $600 or 0.1 percent. In these decades, the Sage of Omaha’s steady hand delivered an unprecedented 60,00,000-plus percent return to investors—more than 130 times the S&P500’s. His focus on long-term investing and not avoiding industries out of fashion with other investors are lessons his legions of fans have taken to heart. Buffett often stated he was a product of the Great Depression. Let’s hope today’s generation will learn from the polycrises engulfing our fractious world to deliver something as durable and rewarding.