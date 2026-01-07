Quick Take | Steps to watch

Today, two Nasa astronauts will step out of the International Space Station to stage 2026’s first spacewalk. Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman will venture into the blackness to fix hardware and install a kit while the whole structure hurtles along at 28,000 kilometres per hour. As we have stated before, interest in space programmes can push generations of students towards science—something India needs to foster. Those interested in the Gaganyaan mission, which has an uncrewed flight planned late this year, and Bharatiya Antariksh Station, whose work is set to start in 2028, should keep their eyes on Nasa’s YouTube channel at 6.30 pm to know what future Indian missions might look like. If you miss it today, you can tune in just a week later, when the next spacewalk is scheduled.