Quick Take | Standard updating procedure

After she found “a cornucopia of chemicals” in children’s mattresses three years ago, Professor Miriam L Diamond made it her mission to look closer at other everyday objects children use. Along with her students at the University of Toronto, this environmental chemist found hazardous chemicals in various objects like school bags, uniforms and food packaging. As a result, Canada has been forced to change the safety standards for these objects. There are two lessons for Indian institutions and governments from Prof Diamond’s example. First, aligning safety standards—especially those affecting children—with the latest in global research. Second, promoting researchers’ work in areas deemed essential to the level that public sentiment is moved and regulations are updated.