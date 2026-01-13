Quick Take | Know your Miss Marples

When asked what he treasured most at the Princeton Institute for Advanced Study, Albert Einstein replied it was his daily walks with Kurt Gödel. Unesco marks January 14, the death anniversary of the Austrian-born theorist—which also happens to be the birthday of Polish-born mathematician Alfred Tarski—as World Logic Day. The idea is to promote the study of deductive reasoning to foster a scientific temper in society. It’s not just about commemorating with special events at schools. The International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences also suggests events involving structured reasoning conducted on the floors of institutions and companies. It’s a day to devise games and figure out who the Byomkesh Bakshis and Jane Marples in your teams are.