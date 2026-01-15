Quick Take | Playing host to the world

When international stars complain of unhealthy conditions at a prestigious sporting event’s venues, the word goes around. Danish badminton players Mia Blichfeldt and Anders Antonsen, invited to the India Open, complained of unclean facilities and pollution in Delhi. A shuttler from South Korea, one of the 20 countries represented, posted images of a monkey in the stadium. Hygiene and safety are top priorities for athletes who train hard to be in top physical form for a tournament. Before the 2010 Commonwealth Games, experts trained a whole host of Delhiites—from stadium attendants and security personnel to cab drivers—in some finer aspects of hospitality and hygiene. A country that aspires to host many more foreign tourists, business leaders and sports stars must institutionalise such training.