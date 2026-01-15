Quick Take | Playing host to the world

Quick Take

If we want to host international sports events, we must keep the venues hygienic
Anders Antonsen pulled out of Indian Open citing Delhi pollution
Express News Service
When international stars complain of unhealthy conditions at a prestigious sporting event’s venues, the word goes around. Danish badminton players Mia Blichfeldt and Anders Antonsen, invited to the India Open, complained of unclean facilities and pollution in Delhi. A shuttler from South Korea, one of the 20 countries represented, posted images of a monkey in the stadium. Hygiene and safety are top priorities for athletes who train hard to be in top physical form for a tournament. Before the 2010 Commonwealth Games, experts trained a whole host of Delhiites—from stadium attendants and security personnel to cab drivers—in some finer aspects of hospitality and hygiene. A country that aspires to host many more foreign tourists, business leaders and sports stars must institutionalise such training.

