Quick Take | Be kind, rewind

A disturbing incident that has gone viral on social media should make us wonder whether the glue of kindness that keeps India together is coming unstuck where it matters most. Ritesh Kumar, a 13-year-old boy also called Golu, was out for tuition in Jhaijhat village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district when he was struck by a goods carrier. Rather than helping the teenager, the people of this small village swarmed the street to make away with the fish that had spilled over. The vehicle was seized, but not before Golu died. This is a country where the kindness of strangers has saved innumerable lives. But we must pause to ponder whether the hustle of modern life is robbing us of humanity towards our neighbours.