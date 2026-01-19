Quick Take | Ignoble intentions

Hell hath no fury like Trump scorned. The US president has written to Norway’s prime minister that he doesn’t feel obliged “to think purely of peace” because he did not get the Nobel prize. The note was in reply to Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb opposing his decision to impose tariffs on European allies who do not agree with his plan to control Greenland. Last week, María Corina Machado gifted her Nobel medallion to Trump. But the Norwegian Nobel Committee explained that the prize “cannot be revoked, shared or transferred”. One wonders what pleasure the petulant billionaire gets with another shiny disc. Maybe it’s similar to the feeling coursing through the unknown mastermind behind the 2004 theft of Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel medal.