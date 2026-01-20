Quick Take | Throwing out the towel

The Africa Cup of Nations final witnessed tense on-pitch drama—a questionable late penalty awarded to hosts Morocco, an embarrassing penalty miss, an extra-time goal by Senegal, and a temporary walk-out by the visiting team. But it was the touchline antics that were unprecedented. Stadium stewards and Moroccan players tried to steal Senegalese keeper Édouard Mendy’s goalside towel, an unsettling tactic they had tried on the Nigerian goalie during the semifinal. When the substitute Senegalese keeper tried to guard the towel, they chased him off the touchline. Crowd violence with racist chants poured out onto the streets of Rabat, with Moroccan fans smashing Senegalese shops. FIFA must penalise Morocco to ensure that no future host gets away with such unsporting behaviour.