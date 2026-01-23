Quick Take | Join pollution fight

This week, the judiciary again emerged as the main driver in the fight against pollution. Days after a three-judge Supreme Court bench ordered time-bound action on a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management, the Bombay High Court threatened to withhold the salaries of commissioners of the Navi Mumbai and Brihanmumbai municipal corporations if they did not implement effective anti-pollution measures. Concluding that vehicular emission is the biggest polluter in the national capital, the commission underlined the need for reducing polluting vehicles, implementing a tougher pollution certificate and improving public transport. On the first two measures, the onus is squarely on the government. But for the third one, citizens bear the responsibility to change their commute habits.