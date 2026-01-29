Quick Take

Quick take | The link beyond numbers

Connecting lakhs of gram panchayats with broadband would be meaningless without wider digital literacy
Out of the 'service ready' gram panchayats, more that 46 thousand are from Uttar Pradesh
Out of the 'service ready' gram panchayats, more that 46 thousand are from Uttar PradeshAIF/Creative Commons
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

It has become routine for the government to roll out large schemes without much monitoring of implementation or measurement of outcomes. A series of answers given in parliament on Thursday by the Union communications ministry fell in this category. It claimed that about 97 percent of the country’s 2.22 lakh gram panchayats are now connected with broadband internet under the BharatNet programme, which also plans to support entrepreneurs hooked up to the government network. So far, so well-meaning. But in a country where several surveys show poor digital literacy in rural areas, is such a scheme worth the expense without careful and patient handholding? More than bombastic numbers, what’s required is regular public reporting from Niti Aayog, the agency tasked with monitoring the scheme’s progress.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com