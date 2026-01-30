Quick take| Screening with AI

As with all disruptive technologies, the goodness of artificial intelligence depends on its use. An example is a new study published in The Lancet that shows how AI-led analysis can detect breast cancer at an early stage in many more cases than otherwise possible. By analysing mammograms of 100,000 Swedish women, it reduced diagnoses in the years after screening by an eighth. However, Dr Kristina Lang, one of the co-authors of the study, cautioned that only tested AI tools be used and they be fed with reliable data gathered from continuous screening. India, which has a vast data repository from the national cancer screening programme, would do well to collaborate to deploy such technology across the country.