Quick Take | Choose your lane

A crash in China, the world's largest electric vehicle producer for a decade, has brought attention back to the ‘intelligence’ of intelligent cars. A Lynk car crashed into a highway guardrail when it misinterpreted a voice command to turn off reading lights at the back and instead shut the headlights. By the time the news went around the world, the company had pushed a software update that made headlight decisions manual-only. It follows a number of accidents reported by autonomous vehicle users that have made them question the technology’s viability. Nitin Gadkari arrived at the point by a different route when, asked about the future of self-driving cars in India, the road transport minister scoffed at bringing in a technology that would likely worsen unemployment. To each one’s own route.