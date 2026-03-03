Quick Take | Old order giveth way

The decades-long duopoly between the Tories and Labour in governing the United Kingdom (with brief dalliances with the Liberal Democrats) seems to be sliding to a sputtering end. First came last week’s bypoll victory of Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber and Green Party member, at a seat claimed by Labour for more than a century. Then the latest survey of voting intention across Britain put the Greens at 21 percent, just behind Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK on 23 percent. Not in the picture are the parties of Clement Attlee and Harold Wilson on the left, and of Benjamin Disraeli and Winston Churchill on the right. The British public’s disgust with the old political order may hold lessons for politicos elsewhere who take their support for granted.