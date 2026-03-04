Quick Take | Caring for children

Reportage of the abuse faced by girls at Annai Ashramam has shed light on transgressions that society must stand guard against. Government-aided children’s homes like the one in Tiruchirapalli—from which more than 80 girls were shifted out—are often dens of neglect. While the teenage girls were being beaten, shouted at and made to eat chillies as punishment, inspectors looked the other way. In a country where 91 percent of the 10,000-odd child-care homes are run by private organisations, the government must set standards for all through regular, thorough inspections. Prosecution after years of abuse is not enough.