Quick Take | Unquiet acres

Recent data reveal that land conflicts in India are far more widespread than previously believed. Land Conflict Watch says 179 conflicts were documented in 2025 alone, 66 of which began that year, while others date back decades. Together they span 7.3 lakh hectares, larger than Sikkim, affect 36 lakh people and stall investments worth ₹3.6 lakh crore. Commons account for a significant share of the land involved, alongside forests and private holdings. The most frequent demands are for continued access to common resources, legal recognition of rights, adherence to due process and rehabilitation. The government must pay sustained attention to land—the most basic material foundation of livelihood, identity, shelter and political voice.