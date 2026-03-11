Quick Take | Fashioned ruin

Starting July 2026, the European Union will forbid the destruction of unsold clothing and shoes, requiring companies to rethink overproduction, emphasise reuse and expand recycling. Beyond unsold stock, fast fashion presents an even greater environmental challenge. This system produces cheap, low-quality garments at high speed which consumers discard almost immediately, creating enormous textile waste. It consumes vast amounts of water and generates roughly 10 percent of global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and shipping combined. Fast fashion has also become widespread in India, making regulation urgent. This relentless cycle of buying and discarding hides the true environmental cost of the clothes we wear, calling for conscious and responsible consumer choices.