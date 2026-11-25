Justice Joymalya Bagchi has suggested an ingenious way to clear a section of the immense pile of cases facing the Judiciary. Speaking at a conclave in Jabalpur last week, the Supreme Court judge recommended setting up 24x7 AI-powered divorce courts to handle mutual-consent matters, similar to how traffic challan cases have used algorithmic systems. Shifting routine, predictable cases to AI tools can ease the burden of pendency and save judicial time for complex matters requiring human conscience and constitutional judgement. Some other routine civil or commercial claims should also be given over to such round-the-clock courts. It should be taken up right away as an idea whose time has arrived.