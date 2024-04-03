Follow Karnataka in shift to e-mobility

Karnataka is racing ahead in the electric vehicles sector, clocking sales of 1.6 lakh vehicles in 2023-24 and coming in at the third place after the much more populous Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. EV registrations in Karnataka have grown a whopping 1,275 percent over the last three years: the state now has 3.4 lakh two-, three- and four-wheeler EVs, compared to only 9,703 registered in 2020. In this, Karnataka has been keeping up with a southern trend—the state along with Kerala and Tamil Nadu accounted for a third of all EV sales in India in calendar year 2023. The latest surge was in line with the national trend of a sales rush witnessed in March.

Karnataka—home to Ather Energy and Ola Electric, the biggest two-wheeler EV manufacturers—is a pioneer that formulated the first electric vehicle policy in India in 2017. Ever since, it has done everything to put in place a robust e-mobility ecosystem. Its revised EV policy aims at getting Rs 50,000 crore in investment and creating over a lakh jobs. It boasts of the largest number of charging stations—over 5,000 across the state and more than 4,000 in Bengaluru Urban alone; more than 3,000 new stations are being planned.