Insurance regulator misses chance to cut surrender charges

At present, the surrender value is calculated as a percentage or surrender value factor of the total premium paid. A traditional insurance or non-participating policy acquires a surrender value from the third year. The surrender value factor in the third year is 30 percent, in the 4th-7th years is 50 percent, and for the last two years is 90 percent. So, if a policyholder surrenders her policy after paying, say, Rs 1 lakh premium annually for three years, she would get back only Rs 90,000 as the surrender value against her total investment of Rs 3 lakh.

By maintaining the status quo on the issue, the IRDAI has done policyholders a disservice. The persistency ratio of insurance companies shows almost half the policyholders surrender their policies by the end of the fifth year; over a quarter of policies are surrendered by the end of three years. Such a low persistency ratio is a fallout of mis-selling, which continues to be rampant in the industry because of low financial literacy and last-minute decisions taken to buy policies for tax-saving purposes. The regulator had a great opportunity to curb this by making exits less punitive for policyholders. However, it seems to have had the interest of insurance companies at the top.