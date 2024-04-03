Manmohan Singh, a helmsman of the post-nehruvian era

Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th prime minister, who had the third longest tenure in the office after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, has retired from the Rajya Sabha after a long, distinguished and sometimes controversial political innings. Lavish praise was heaped on the 91-year-old former premier from both sides of the aisle. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted, “Very few people have accomplished as much as you for the nation and its people.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that his predecessor often attended the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair.

Singh is more an academician and economist than a politician. It reflects in his quiet, almost shy, demeanour. His slow delivery was at times mistaken for indecisiveness. Towards the end of his second term, he attracted the opposition’s charge of turning a Nelson’s eye to corruption. His silence during stormy public debates drew the epithet of ‘maun-Mohan’ from his detractors. But he was always a reluctant politician. An economist who graduated from the University of Oxford, he served in many advisory posts and as governor of the Reserve Bank before entering politics. He did so well as a consultant to two prime ministers that he was called upon to be finance minister when, in 1991, the country was on the brink of an economic crisis.