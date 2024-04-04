Keep politics aside, address Tamil fishermen’s issues

Half a century after India recognised Sri Lanka’s sovereignty over Katchatheevu, a tiny, uninhabited island in Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka, the BJP has charged that the Congress government at the Centre gave away the island and the DMK, in power in Tamil Nadu at the time, was complicit in the act. The BJP has connected this to the seemingly unending crisis of fishermen from the state allegedly facing attacks from Sri Lankans at sea and, worse, being arrested and imprisoned, with their boats impounded by the island nation’s navy for crossing the international maritime boundary.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP’s high-voltage attack has evoked quick responses from both the Congress and DMK, which pointed to a 2015 RTI reply from the ministry of external affairs that said the agreement “did not involve either acquiring or ceding territory belonging to India”. While the state’s two Dravidian parties have long demanded the island be retrieved, fishermen’s representatives have slammed the BJP’s campaign and questioned why the party did not make any effort to get the island back during its decade in power.