TDP scores self-goal on ward volunteers

Politics is so dynamic that one misstep close to the elections could decisively swing the results. Such a situation is playing out at present in Andhra Pradesh, which goes to polls on May 13. The opposition TDP’s alliance with the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is seen as a step in the right direction, notwithstanding the inherent problems. But even before the trio could pacify discontented leaders among their ranks, they have scored what seems to be a self-goal.

The TDP has been against the system of ward and village volunteers—introduced by the YSRC government to ensure doorstep delivery of government schemes—as it saw them as foot soldiers of the ruling party. Currently, there are about 2.6 lakh such volunteers.

The Jana Sena had earlier levelled serious allegations against the volunteers, going so far as to claim they could be responsible for the trafficking of women. Against this backdrop, Citizens of Democracy, a forum of intellectuals perceived to be sympathetic to the TDP, moved the high court arguing that the volunteers were influencing voters. The issue ended with the Election Commission, acting on the court’s directives, prohibiting the deployment of volunteers. If we look at the issue objectively, there is merit in the fears that the volunteers could influence voters.