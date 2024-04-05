Plan against weather shocks on food prices

The Reserve Bank on Friday sounded dovish over falling prices and rising GDP, but maintained that its fight over persistent inflation remains unfinished. While confirming that the inflation ‘elephant’ was returning back to the forest (read, easing inflation), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das delivered both good and bad news.

Even if the quarter-wise inflation estimates were revised lower, the central bank pegged the headline inflation for 2024-25 at 4.5 percent—0.5 percentage point above the annual target. What’s upsetting is that just one quarter, Q2, is expected to see inflation printing below the target at 3.8 percent, while the remaining three quarters will likely see higher prints. Unlike price rise that happens fast and in a straight line, disinflation, as we are seeing now, is rather slow and not diagonal. This perhaps explains why the RBI is being extra careful in maintaining status quo not just on rates, but also on its policy stance.

One of the key factors interrupting the inflation outlook is food prices, which remained volatile through the second half of 2023-24. If the last mile of disinflation turns out to be protracted, as the RBI noted, interest rates may remain higher for longer, which in turn could upset growth. If erratic rainfall and deficient soil moisture hindered the rabi crop sowing, water reservoir levels and other climatic factors are now imparting uncertainty to the food price outlook.