Help fishermen hit by swell waves off Kerala

Ever since cyclone Ockhi hit the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coastlines in 2017, life has not been the same for the fisherfolk of these states. The sea has gotten warmer, its level has risen, fishing resources have depleted, and some coastal areas have been eaten up by the waters. Adding to the fishermen’s woes is the recent occurrence of swell waves—a phenomenon where the sea surges into the land and inundates vast areas without the help of wind. Such waves have displaced several thousand households in Kerala and injured many in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Many of the displaced families are still living in relief camps as the sea is yet to settle down.

The fishermen allege they did not get timely warnings against going into the sea during these abnormal conditions. However, the authorities concerned —the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the State Disaster Management Authority—insist they issued a high-wave alert hours before the most recent event. According to officials, sea surge is not a dangerous phenomenon as such and that the water usually recedes fast. They blame the current inundation on the blockage or diversion of the area’s water channels due to the actions of the people.