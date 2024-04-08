Help fishermen hit by swell waves off Kerala

Ever since cyclone Ockhi hit the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coastlines in 2017, life has not been the same for the fisherfolk of these states. The sea has gotten warmer, its level has risen, fishing resources have depleted, and some coastal areas have been eaten up by the waters. Adding to the fishermen’s woes is the recent occurrence of swell waves—a phenomenon where the sea surges into the land and inundates vast areas without the help of wind. Such waves have displaced several thousand households in Kerala and injured many in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Many of the displaced families are still living in relief camps as the sea is yet to settle down.
The fishermen allege they did not get timely warnings against going into the sea during these abnormal conditions. However, the authorities concerned —the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the State Disaster Management Authority—insist they issued a high-wave alert hours before the most recent event. According to officials, sea surge is not a dangerous phenomenon as such and that the water usually recedes fast. They blame the current inundation on the blockage or diversion of the area’s water channels due to the actions of the people.
Even as the blame game continues, the reality is that the catch along the Kerala coast has come down drastically. Thanks to the monsoon and the large number of rivers flowing into the sea, the Kerala coast had traditionally been one of the most productive fishing areas in the country. Not anymore. The fish haul in 2023 was one of the lowest in four decades.
The number of fishing days has also come down drastically because of erratic monsoon patterns. So, fishermen risk their lives despite the alerts and wade into the ocean to try their luck. The fishermen allege that the government thinks its job is done with issuing the alert. But until there is a proper livelihood support, the fishermen will keep risking their lives. These littoral communities are among the most vulnerable victims of climate change. They are the outliers of society and need a helping hand if they are to survive. The authorities must come up with a proper livelihood and rehabilitation plan for the community.