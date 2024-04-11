DMK working hard to avoid a repeat of cruel summer of 2011

The power sector continues to give nightmares to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. In 2011, when the party suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the AIADMK, persistent power cuts across the state were blamed as one of the prime reasons.

The industrialised state, which has always grappled with power shortages, had somehow managed the show while incurring a huge debt burden. But in the cruel summer of 2011, scheduled power cuts of up to three hours and frequent unscheduled outages during the election season sealed the DMK’s fate. While many stalwarts floundered, M K Stalin, then the deputy chief minister, won with a narrow margin of 2,800 votes from Kolathur.

This summer is unforgiving too. But the ruling DMK is not leaving any stones unturned. Tangedco, the loss-making state power utility, has the unenviable task of ensuring a steady supply without burning a big hole in its kitty. The state has apparently recorded a 50 percent drop in hydropower generation in 2023-24 from the previous year.