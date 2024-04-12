Communal messaging mars Kerala campaigns

The communal overtone that the election campaign in Kerala has assumed is hard to ignore and portrays a dangerous trend. The attempt—by all three main political fronts—is to woo the three main religious groups with messages pandering to communal instincts and aimed at achieving polarisation. While such messaging has the potential to sway votes, they have little value in terms of improving the lives of people, upholding rights and justice, and addressing matters of concern. One distinct characteristic of this election is that the divisive agendas of the parties have trumped the real issues that matter to the people.

The fight is mainly for the sizeable minority votes the Congress-led UDF till recently considered its right. Of late, the ruling CPM has been making bold and often questionable attempts to snatch Muslim votes. And the BJP, gunning for a breakthrough, is going for Christian votes. If the noise initially was about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the clamour now is about Manipur violence and the movie, The Kerala Story. The CPM chose to make CAA an issue—despite being aware the state government has no role in its implementation—to portray itself as a champion of Muslims. Pinarayi Vijayan has spoken about it at every campaign meeting, never missing an opportunity to point out how the Congress isn’t talking about it enough.