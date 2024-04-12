Muted growth in rural areas a likely drag on earnings

The markets are on a roll with the benchmark Sensex touching an all-time high of 75,000 early this week. The reasons for the rally are not hard to fathom. There is good news all around—a hat-trick of 8 percent growth during the first three quarters of 2023-24, headline inflation showing steady signs of easing, followed by a revival of private consumption and investment. The only thing that appears bleak is corporate earnings.

The earnings season has just begun, but preliminary estimates suggest India Inc will likely turn in modest revenue and profit numbers for Q4. While the automobile, banking and pharmaceutical sectors will likely drive the earnings, others such as IT, oil & gas, and mining & metals are expected to either see declines or a plateau. The mixed bag reflects the diverse challenges faced by different sectors.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, net profits of the 30 Sensex companies will likely increase by 5 percent year-on-year in 2023-24, and by 8 percent Q4-on-Q3, while the 50 Nifty index companies will likely turn in 4 percent and 7 percent growth, respectively. One of the reasons for the slower projected quarterly growth is a muted volume growth due to weak rural consumption. Consumer demand remains subdued overall, except for premium products, indicating low-to-middle single-digit volume growth for most consumer staple companies.