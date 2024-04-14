Government must protect animals from drought

It has been a dry and difficult year for most parts of the country, with the vagaries of a whimsical monsoon teaching us a few lessons in austerity. Karnataka, especially Bengaluru city, is on the brink of rationing water, with curbs on using precious potable water for washing cars and watering plants. While the drought has taken a toll on agriculture and left farmers in debt, it has also led to distress among wildlife whose habitats have dry water holes and sparse fodder.

It’s been a merciless summer without any spring showers—140 dry days on the trot—leading to a heat wave alert. Four elephants have died of heat-related causes and dehydration in the past few days in southern Karnataka, which is an indication of the condition of waterbodies in the forests.

While human beings are banking on technology to keep the water flowing until the situation improves, animals in forests are at the mercy of nature. Drought, and especially lack of water, leads to mass migration among both humans and animals—humans move towards cities in search of livelihood, while animals are forced to travel long distances looking for basic sustenance and water, and often enter human habitations, leading to conflict.