Chance to be kinder to elephants at Pooram

It’s that time of the year in Kerala when animal welfare activists lock tusks with ‘elephant lovers’. It’s time for Thrissur Pooram, the largest temple festival in the state marked by colourful fireworks and the parading of caparisoned elephants. As many as 100 captive elephants take part and people from all over the state flock to Thrissur to witness this magnificent event that lasts 36 hours. Animal welfare activists have been up in arms against the parading of the elephants as the jumbos are subjected to severe torture while they stand for hours in chains in the heat and face deafening fireworks. But traditionalists, who vouch for their love for elephants, have been opposing any regulation in the name of customs.

However, there could be some change this time as the Kerala High Court has picked the issue as a suo moto case and decided to intervene. Taking note of the extreme heat conditions in the state, the court has directed that the theevetti (pole-mounted fire) be placed at least 6 metres away from the elephants and that only a few persons be authorised by the organisers to enter the 6-metre radius.