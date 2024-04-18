Parties should offer long-term solutions, not just handouts

The two largest national parties—the BJP and the Congress—have recognised unemployment and rising prices as important issues for the 2024 elections. Their promises focus largely on providing relief to the people on these two counts through welfarism. But while doing so, they have failed to present structural solutions for the longer term.

The BJP is silent on farm distress and labour issues, while the Congress does not present a plan to mitigate the impact of its giveaways on economic growth. Both parties have offered what has been termed by some experts as “charity” to help the weaker sections tide over inflation and joblessness.

The BJP’s 67-page manifesto does not mention the term ‘unemployment’, but offers a series of steps to temporarily help the poor and the jobless. It has promised to continue the free ration scheme—launched in 2020 to feed more than 80 crore people—for another five years.

The Union government has also been providing direct financial assistance of Rs 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers; the BJP has promised to continue this scheme. The party is, however, silent on the farmers’ demand for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report and a legal guarantee for minimum support prices.