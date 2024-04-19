Andhra parties should check violent speech

Even so, none can condone the rhetoric coming from leaders of all hues, particularly, the opposition. The violent language being used by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his ally, actor Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena, is unacceptable. Sample these choicest of epithets from Naidu: “Psycho, eccentric, demon... you take stones or whatever and defeat that buffalo!” Incidentally, the attack occurred on the day he used such inflammatory language. Demonising a leader does not serve any purpose except inflaming the followers’ passions on either side. Soon after the attack on Jagan, stones were allegedly pelted at Naidu’s rally too. He was not hurt, but it clearly shows we are on a slippery slope.

It is obvious that the perpetrator’s intention was to hurt Jagan badly, if not kill. What could have been his motivation? Reports are surfacing that the accused might in some way have been motivated by someone close to the opposition. This is not yet proven and the law needs to take its course. At least now, leaders ought to debate policies instead of instigating cadres. Unfortunately, Naidu and his ally are mocking Jagan over the attack, which will only help worsen the situation. The Election Commission should take a serious view of the worsening rhetoric. Freedom of speech does not mean giving calls for violence.