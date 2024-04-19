Onus lies with EC to prove EVM reliability

Besides being free and fair, the electoral process in the world’s largest democracy should be above suspicion. It’s in this light that what happened in a mock poll conducted on Wednesday in Kerala’s Kasaragod assumes significance. During the pre-poll exercise, the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine attached to the electronic voting machine (EVM) issued 11 printouts when only 10 votes—one each for the constituency’s 10 candidates—were cast. The extra slip had the lotus symbol, raising doubts once again about the reliability of EVMs and the fairness of elections.

Dismissing reports that votes were erroneously logged in favour of the BJP, the Election Commission explained that a VVPAT slip that had not been printed during the initial inspection was printed during the mock poll. Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said the message ‘Not to be counted’ was printed on the particular slip that was also longer than the others, which, according to the official, made it evident it was from the preliminary process. Significantly, the matter was also mentioned in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions seeking a direction to ensure that voters can verify their votes through VVPAT slips. On being asked to explain what happened in Kasaragod, the EC told the top court that the allegations were false.