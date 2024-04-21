Declare a war on cybercrimes

In the first two months of this year, Bengalureans lost a whopping `240 crore to cybercrime. If projections are to be believed, residents of the ‘IT Capital of India’ are likely to lose at least Rs 1,440 crore by the end of this year. But real loss could be much more. Officials involved in curtailing this menace admit that given the rising trends of perpetrators using newer methodologies, it is becoming increasingly difficult to detect cybercrimes, allowing the perpetrators to go scot-free.

There is a marked decline in detection rate, as per the data for Bengaluru. In 2022, detection rate stood at 22.8%, but dropped to 8.1% in 2023, before further plummeting to a mere 1.36% in January-February 2024. Within the first two months of 2024, Bengaluru saw 3,151 cybercrime cases registered, of which 828 cases involved job frauds, and only 11 were detected. According to the data, individuals have collectively lost over Rs 63.8 crore to job fraud scams alone — a lure that easily attracts the unemployed who are desperately seeking lucrative jobs promised by the perpetrators, but ending up losing money, let alone not getting the promised job.