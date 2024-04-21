Iran-Israel face-off and the economic challenge for India

When an unprecedented Iranian swarm of over 300 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones created just a crater or two in Israel, it became a compelling endorsement for Tel Aviv’s Iron Dome missile shield. The US did its bit by putting down a sizable chunk of those projectiles. It also shared real-time intel with Israel on the attack, as did the UK, Jordan and some other Gulf states, indicating the changing dynamics in West Asia. Bets were also off on the Israeli counterattack but it pragmatically showed the ability to strike in Iran’s Isfahan - which houses nuclear assets - without making any significant impact on the ground.

Mercifully, there were relatively calmer heads on both sides who played dangerous war games on each other’s territory for public consumption without letting the situation get out of hand. Both countries have since indicated their intention to dial down the tension, so it will be back to business as usual in the Gaza blood sport. At last count, over 34,000 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children as collateral damage. That the US is expected to announce its first-ever sanctions against an Israeli army battalion for human rights violations in the occupied West Bank, brought a degree of sanity in the otherwise depressing outlook.