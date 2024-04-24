Hubballi case should refocus attention on women’s safety

Political leaders should realise that this is neither the time nor the occasion to talk of either love jihad or an affair, but to deal with the case as a heinous crime that should not be repeated, definitely not on any campus. It involves the safety of women, whether at home, on campuses, on streets, or at workplaces. Women are increasingly being attacked for rejecting advances by men or for choosing to end a relationship, and religion has little to do with it. In Neha’s case, the perpetrator had obviously reached the point of obsession and needed professional psychological help to deal with it.

With electioneering in the slog overs, it is inevitable that the Neha case will remain political and the BJP will play the love jihad card to the hilt. For the Congress, which is battling charges of minority appeasement and looking to reclaim at least a few Lok Sabha seats, the case could prove to be a minor setback. Instead of playing on people’s emotions to sway their vote, parties ought to move away from divisive issues and talk of real problems affecting everyday life. But as in love and war, all is mistakenly deemed fair in elections too.