Heated quota fights will cleave, not heal

It isn’t surprising that the wrangle over reservations in employment and education has been renewed in election season. While the Congress has vowed to set aside the 50 percent cap, the BJP has accused it of seeking to take away a chunk of the quota from scheduled castes, tribes and backward classes to give it to Muslims.

It is a tragedy that 77 years after independence we are still arguing over quota politics. It underlines that there is indeed deprivation among all communities in the country, even though we are the third largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power.

The focus ought to be on how best to take the economy forward so that its dividends reach right down. This is a humanistic and nationalistic perspective that we need to look from when talking of affirmative action. Here is a poser: why should affirmative mean quota alone? The need of the hour is to provide quality education and jobs to all sections. If one section prospers and the other lags, the country as a whole cannot develop to its full potential. If we examine the current debate keeping this in mind, we see that the warring sides are both jostling for votes by either wooing a section or by fear-mongering against another.