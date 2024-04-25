Voters deserve clarity on Surat candidates’ case

As the parliamentary election moves into the second phase, Gujarat has thrown up a rare situation: the BJP candidate from Surat has been elected unopposed. This disruption of the electoral process had the ingredients of a Bollywood plot. The Congress candidate’s nomination was rejected as the signatures of his proposers were found to be forged. The replacement candidate, who would have become the official nominee in the event of rejection of the first candidature, faced a similar awkward situation and was thrown out of the fray.

The authorities said their nomination papers were invalidated due to inconsistencies in the signatures of their proposers. Then all independent candidates for the seat, over half a dozen of them, withdrew their nominations. The Congress candidate has since gone incommunicado, raising speculation about his intent. All these create a blot on India’s electoral tapestry.

It reminds us of the 2016 political drama where Subhash Chandra, a media baron and BJP-backed independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana, after 14 Congress votes were declared invalid as the MLAs used a wrong type of ink. The matter went to the court, but eventually Chandra emerged victorious. In the Surat case, there are two possibilities. One, the two candidates themselves might have forged the signatures of their proposers. If not, the proposers might have submitted false affidavits afterwards to claim that the signatures were not theirs.