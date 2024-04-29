Need holistic approach to gender dysphoria

As the LGBTQIA+ community has gained broader acceptance in most of the Western world, a backlash against the community too has grown, fuelled by conservatives and a section of feminists in the US and the UK. A great deal of this backlash has come to be focused on trans persons and, in recent years, on health services provided to children who identify as transgender. In the US, close to half of the states now limit or ban access of adolescents to gender-affirming care. Gender affirming care includes mental health services, access to puberty blockers (that delay the onset of puberty), access to hormone replacement therapy and, in rare cases for minors, surgical procedures.

The issue has taken on political dimensions that have often centred parents’ rights—and political rhetoric—in the discourse rather than the needs or rights of the child. Misinformation is rifemany in India too have heard of the overblown stories of children now identifying as cats and schools providing them litter boxes. The discourse is toxic.

It is in this environment that a four-year review of gender identity services provided by the National Health Services in the UK has been released. The report, authored by highly respected paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, has said that there is no good quality evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions used to treat gender-related distress.