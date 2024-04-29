SC order step forward in ensuring credibility of election process

The Supreme Court’s judgement on cross-verification of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) with voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips is a step forward in strengthening the credibility of EVMs. The order has come in response to a batch of petitions drawing the apex court’s attention to the possibility of manipulating the EVMs and seeking its intervention to improve the process.

The court has, in its order, taken forward its decisions in two earlier cases—Subramanian Swamy vs Election Commission of India and N Chandrababu Naidu & Others vs Union of India & Another. In its decision on the Subramanian Swamy case, the court introduced VVPATs saying “paper trail is an indispensable requirement of free and fair elections”.

In the Chandrababu Naidu order, it increased the cross-verification of votes recorded by EVMs with VVPAT slips to five randomly selected polling stations per assembly segment of every constituency.

In its latest judgment, the SC has taken the verification process even further by ruling that after the results are announced in a parliamentary election, if the candidates who stand at No 2 and No 3 have any doubts about the result, they can demand 5 percent of the EVMs per assembly segment in a parliamentary constituency to be verified for any tampering or modification.