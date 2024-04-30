Odisha leads way on women in legislature

In the battleground of the world’s largest democracy, Odisha rarely figures among the states for having a decibel-shattering election process. But it surely makes the right noise where it matters. With the eastern state going to the assembly poll at the same time as the Lok Sabha one, most political parties have shown a remarkable spark in nominating more women as candidates without waiting for the implementation of the women’s reservation bill. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly. The ruling Biju Janata Dal, which has been batting for one-third reservation for women in parliament and states legislatures, has once again taken the lead.

This time, it has nominated seven women to Lok Sabha seats. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, who had nominated seven women candidates in 2019 too, is walking the talk of fielding women to a third of the seats. The BJP has fielded four, while the Congress nominated three women candidates. In the 17th Lok Sabha, 42 percent of the BJD members were women, the highest among parties with 10 members or more. For the assembly, the BJD had fielded 20 women the last time, which has significantly grown to 34 this time. The BJP has fielded 20, while the Congress has nominated 21 women candidates so far.