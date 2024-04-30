Patanjali case: How long can SC regulate the regulators?

Admonished by the Supreme Court, the Uttarakhand state licensing authority has finally suspended the manufacturing licences of 14 questionable products from Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharma. The action was taken for the repeated insertion of misleading ads in violation of Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

The licensing authority also informed the court that a criminal complaint had been filed against Patanjali and its promoters Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna for breach of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Ayurveda and other ancient systems of medicine have a definitive place in our health infrastructure. But the brazen claims of Patanjali, especially those attacking the allopathic medical system, have been shocking our conscience for the last few years.

The tragedy is that Patanjali has got away for years because regulators turned a blind eye. The top court has sought an explanation for a letter issued by the Ministry of Ayush directing states not to take action against offending ads.

The basis of this ministry letter was a false claim that Rule 170 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, which bars ads of ayurvedic, siddha or unani drugs without the licensing authorities’ approval, was awaiting a final decision of the court. The fact is that no court had stayed Rule 170 in the interim. Patanjali’s clout is legend. The Uttarakhand licensing authority, under which Patanjali’s Haridwar facilities fall, banned a set of drugs on November 9, 2022; but it withdrew the order within 3 days, claiming it was an ‘error’.