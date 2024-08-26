Modi’s Ukraine visit a geopolitical balancing act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a tightly-choreographed balancing act by visiting Kyiv a month after he made Moscow his first port of call following his third successive victory in the general elections. The optics of his hugging President Vladimir Putin in July under full international glare had gone awry, as it happened the day a rogue Russian missile slammed into a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Despite the prime minister sharing his outrage with Putin at innocent children becoming collateral damage in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the damage was done. It led to adverse comments from Western nations questioning India’s neutrality in the war. India’s calculated equidistance was to protect its national interest so as to avoid an economic haemorrhage, as it got to import deeply-discounted Russian oil amid Western sanctions aimed at degrading Putin’s war machine.

At Kyiv, Modi spun the neutrality question around to claim the country has not avoided taking sides or been indifferent, but has always been an active player on the side of peace. He emphasised New Delhi’s commitment to uphold the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states during his talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.