Lessons for democracy from impeachment of South Korean President

A dramatic power grab in South Korea through martial law was undone in just six hours, and President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached a couple of weeks later, showing how an alert parliament and polity can quickly arrest a stunning slide in democracy. It holds lessons for the entire democratic world where brute majority in the house of the people often tends to sow seeds of authoritarianism in the ruling class irrespective of checks and balances.

Rushing through the legislative business without giving parliament enough time to examine it can lead to a groundswell of resentment and send people to the streets demanding corrective action.

Evolving consensus across the aisle in any legislature irrespective of the head count is what democracy is all about. It demands patience, skill, and perseverance. But Yoon was a man in a hurry. He used lawsuits and criminal investigations to clamp down on free speech, mainly targeting the news media for spreading ‘disinformation’.

Donald Trump’s insurrection after losing the presidential vote in the US four years ago was another example of democratic institutions being subjected to severe tests. Lakhs of people dancing on the streets in Seoul after the successful impeachment showed the nation’s resilience against anti-democratic forces.