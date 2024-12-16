Governments need to work as one to counter cyber threats in 2025

A major challenge looms ahead for India’s cyber police, sectors heavily dependent on tech and general public. The India Cyber Threat Report 2025 by the Data Security Council recently raised alerts about AI-driven and deepfake-enabled cyber attacks becoming increasingly prevalent in the new year, with the healthcare and finance sectors featuring among the prime targets.

The report warns that AI will be used to develop highly sophisticated, personalised phishing campaigns using deepfake technology, making them harder to detect.

AI-enabled malware would be able to adapt real-time to evade traditional security, while data poisoning attacks could compromise the integrity of critical AI systems.

It warns of malicious content - including deepfake video or audio messages purportedly from trusted sources - facilitating more effective attacks that allow cybercriminals to trick users into executing malware or revealing sensitive information.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre estimates that, till mid-2024, at least 7,000 cybercrime complaints were recorded daily - a 114 percent increase over the cases logged between 2021 and 2023. This is expected to worsen in 2025 with criminals adopting newer methods in the face of a weak prevention and detection mechanism.